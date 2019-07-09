What's Happening

Sports News

Williamson gets first Ransomville win since '12

Williamson gets first Ransomville win since '12

Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ontario scored his first Krown Undercoating 358 Modified win of the season Friday night at Ransomville Speedway on Regional Haulage night at the races. Williamson passed Pete Bicknell for the lead on lap 7 of the 30-lap feature, and never looked back.

As we hit All-Star week, Sully's annual baseball quiz

As we hit All-Star week, Sully's annual baseball quiz

The Major League All-Star game is Tuesday in Cleveland. That means it's time for my annual baseball trivia quiz. This is the 30th installment of the quiz, which began in 1990, when Roger Maris and Hank Aaron still held the home run records and there were only four divisions and no wild cards.

Community

Aspire of WNY names a new CEO

Aspire of WNY names a new CEO

GETZVILLE — Renee A. Filip has been appointed chief executive officer of Aspire of WNY. Filip succeeds Thomas Sy, president and CEO, who is retiring.

LCTV orientation session scheduled

Lockport Community Television will conduct its next informational orientation session at the LCTV studio, Niagara Street, at 1 p.m. Saturday. …

Video

VIDEO: Chief Preisch discusses body camera limitations

Interim Lockport Police Chief Steven Preisch demonstrates how a police officer's body camera could become knocked off during a chase or confrontation with a suspect.

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

Obituaries

Shaver, Mary

Mary Elizabeth Shaver went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. Born May 14, 1929 in Lockport, Mary was the eldest daughter of Robert and Irene (Murphy) Sharkey. She attended St. Josephs Academy. For the last twenty years, she was under the loving care of the staff at Absolut Care of Ga…

Today's E-Edition