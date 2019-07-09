ALBANY — The heads of three congressional committees can now seek to acquire President Donald Trump's New York tax filings under a measure approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.
General Physician, PC has acquired Eastern Niagara Obstetrics and Gynecology, though the medical groups says the practice will retain its three doctors and that patient care will continue without interruption.
Crossborder Tourism & Recreation Alliance will host its inaugural Kids Color Fun Run fundraiser on Saturday at Windsor Village, 43 Stevens St., Lockport.
Long-time Newfane Central School District employee Thomas Adams, currently the middle school principal, will be leaving the district to become the Hamburg Middle School principal, Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann announced on Monday.
ALBANY — New York's health department will set the nation's lowest allowable level for industrial chemicals that have contaminated some communities' drinking water.
NIAGARA FALLS — The former Niagara Catholic Junior-Senior High School building will continue to have a faith-based purpose under its expected new owners.
A Lockport couple and two Buffalo women have been indicted for stabbing and partially disemboweling a man outside a South Street home Oct. 21, 2018.
CLEVELAND — Pete Alonso took one final swing and flipped his bat high in the air. Another walk-off.
Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ontario scored his first Krown Undercoating 358 Modified win of the season Friday night at Ransomville Speedway on Regional Haulage night at the races. Williamson passed Pete Bicknell for the lead on lap 7 of the 30-lap feature, and never looked back.
BASKETBALL
The Major League All-Star game is Tuesday in Cleveland. That means it's time for my annual baseball trivia quiz. This is the 30th installment of the quiz, which began in 1990, when Roger Maris and Hank Aaron still held the home run records and there were only four divisions and no wild cards.
MIDDLEPORT — In 1928 a group of local women, known as the Middleport Study Club, stepped up and formed Middleport Free Library. Under the dire…
GETZVILLE — Renee A. Filip has been appointed chief executive officer of Aspire of WNY. Filip succeeds Thomas Sy, president and CEO, who is retiring.
Lockport Community Television will conduct its next informational orientation session at the LCTV studio, Niagara Street, at 1 p.m. Saturday. …
Crossborder Tourism & Recreation Alliance will host its first-ever Kids Color Fun Run fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Windsor V…
Interim Lockport Police Chief Steven Preisch demonstrates how a police officer's body camera could become knocked off during a chase or confrontation with a suspect.
Mary Elizabeth Shaver went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. Born May 14, 1929 in Lockport, Mary was the eldest daughter of Robert and Irene (Murphy) Sharkey. She attended St. Josephs Academy. For the last twenty years, she was under the loving care of the staff at Absolut Care of Ga…
