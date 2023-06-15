BUFFALO — With about two weeks left in the annual campaign, Appeal 2023 is just over $813,000 away from reaching its $9.5 million goal by June 30. The annual Appeal in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is currently at $8,686,534 or more than 91% raised.
“At its core, the annual Appeal is about neighbors helping neighbors in need of hope for all seasons,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “We are hopeful our neighbors will help us rally together in these final days of the campaign.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.
Donations can be made at ccwny.org/donate through June 30.
