Presidential Kids holiday program
The Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., will offer “Presidential Kids,” a holiday program for students aged 7 to 11 years, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20. The program explores the fun, and no-so-fun, aspects of being a child living in the White House while your father is President. Activities include learning about the child residents of the White House (especially the rambunctious ones), making a toy and playing games that were popular in the early 20th century and a presidential trivia game. For fee information and to register, call 716-434-7433 send an email to info@niagarahistory.org.
