MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland Central School District has set a major milestone for itself, as several student teams won high places in Future Farmers of America competitions at the New York State Fair and brought home is the highest number of FFA awards that the Roy-Hart chapter has ever received on the state level.
Four teams won first place in the categories Nursery/Landscape, Milk Quality and Product, Environmental/Natural Resources, and Wildlife Identification. Two teams won second place awards, in Agronomy and Nursery/Landscape. Different teams secured third place in Wildlife Identification and fourth place in Meat Evaluation.
“This is the first time that we’ve had multiple teams compete and win at the state level in one summer,” Roy-Hart agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Matthew Sweeney said.“This is a true testament to the passion of these agriculture students ... . They showed their dedication to the agricultural education program at the school as well as their dedication to FFA and showing what they’ve learned in the classroom.”
The first place winning team in Milk Quality and Products consisted of John Konstanty, Joshua Kennedy, Sophia Santella and Vanessa Grant.
The first place winning team in Nursery/ Landscape consisted of Lorna Becker, Nicholas Armenia, Sophia Santella and Joshua Kennedy.
The first place winning team in Environmental/Natural Resources consisted of Joshua Kennedy, Nicholas Armenia, Cayla Burch and Vanessa Grant.
The first place winning team in Wildlife Identification consisted of Joshua Kennedy and Nicholas Armenia.
The first place winning teams in all but the Wildlife Identification category are advancing to the FFA National Convention and Expo, scheduled for Oct. 26 through Oct. 29, in Indianapolis. There is no national Wildlife Indentification category.
“We’re really excited to go to this national level, so the students can show off the knowledge and skills they have in those contests,” said Sweeney. “We’re going to have extensive study sessions between now and then so that we can adequately prepare for them.”
Roy-Hart has sent students to the FFA National Convention before. According to Sweeney, in 2016 the school’s team won bronze in Horse Evaluation and in 2019 a team won the silver in Environmental/Natural Resources.
