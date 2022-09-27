Murphy court appearance again postponed
A court appearance for Asha’s Farm Sanctuary owner Tracy Murphy, 59, was again postponed, and is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Oct. 25, according to Newfane town court officials.
Murphy’s court date was originally scheduled for Tuesday after it was previously postponed on Aug. 23.
Tracy Murphy, 59, was charged with third-degree grand larceny on Aug. 2, following an incident at Asha’s that involved her holding two of her neighbor’s cattle for more than a week.
In August, Murphy’s legal counsel, James Grable, secured postponement of the proceedings until Sept. 27, saying he was in the midst of his own investigation of the incident and was exchanging documents with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.
