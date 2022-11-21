Comics page missing again
The comic page is not on 8B in today's paper. The company that supplies the page and its content is currently experiencing technical issues and was unavailable to send the page on Sunday or Monday.
When the company corrects its issues, the newspaper will publish all of the comic pages that have been missed.
US&J office to be closed
The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal office, 135 Main St., will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Customer service will be available by phone until 10:30 a.m. each day.
Rogers Avenue house fire causes $19K damage
The house at 1 Rogers Ave. was damaged by fire on Saturday morning.
Lockport Fire Department was sent to the residence at 7:52 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of the first-floor and attic windows.
The fire in the basement was extinguished quickly, according to LFD. All occupants and pets got out of the structure safely before first responders arrived.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it is believed that two juveniles present at the time of the fire were involved, LFD relayed.
The structure sustained about $15,000 damage and contents loss is estimated at $4,000.
