Garbage pickup in for the City of Lockport
Modern Disposal will be performing residential pickup in the City of Lockport on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Friday is a double day for missing the previous week). They will then return to normal schedule Jan. 2-6 with double pickup on Monday and Tuesday of next week to make up for missing this week.
Carbon monoxide victim still hospitalized
One of two people rescued from a Town of Lockport home filled with carbon monoxide on Sunday.
Kathy D. Murphy of Dogwood Drive remains hospitalized at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in the ICU Unit, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.
Deputies responded to 308 Dogwood Drive about 9:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call of two people unconscious in the home. Deputies found the residence overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old Timothy Murphy dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation shows that heavy snow had covered the external furnace causing carbon monoxide to enter the residence.
New Year’s Eve changes in Wilson
Only one New Year’s Eve ball will drop in the village on Dec. 31.
The adult ball drop event planned for the Wilson House Restaurant from 9 p.m. to midnight has been canceled, organizers have announced.
Still taking plane on Dec. 31 is the ‘Lil Apple ball drop, sponsored by Celebrate Wilson, is for children. From 7 to 9 p.m. at Wilson No. 1 fire hall, there will be music, games and refreshments, capped by the 2023 ball drop at 9 p.m.
