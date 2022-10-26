County sets dates for Medicare meetings
The Niagara County Office for the Aging will host a series of community meetings on Medicare choices for seniors in 2023 as well as other healthcare program options.
The annual Medicare enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.
“There are of many choices for seniors, there can be program changes from year to year, and, quite frankly, it can get overwhelmingly very quickly,” Office for the Aging Director Darlene DiCarlo said.
The meetings will include discussions on Medicare Part D, NYS EPIC and the “Extra Help” Low Income Subsidy Program.
Meetings will be held: 10 a.m. to noon, on Nov. 2, at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m, on Nov. 10, at the Lockport Senior Center, 33 Ontario St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and on Nov. 18, at the North Tonawanda Senior Center, 110 Goundry St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Nicotine cessation help
Learn2QuitNY, a free, comprehensive six-week text program released by the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, provides step-by-step guidance to quitting nicotine. Enroll by visiting nysmokefree.com/text.
The program, developed by clinicians, researchers and computer programmers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, includes daily texts that support weekly goals. Many texts include links to detailed information on topics such as weight gain, how to be around others who use tobacco and nicotine replacement therapy.
Quit Coaches are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com to help develop quit-plans, navigate triggers and use medications to break nicotine addiction.
Most New York residents are eligible to receive a free starter supply of NRT via mail, typically in the form of nicotine patches, nicotine gum or nicotine lozenges. When used as instructed and in combination, NRT products can double or triple the odds for success.
