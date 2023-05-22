DMV offices opening late today, Wednesday
The North Tonawanda Department of Vehicles Office will not open until 10:30 a.m. today.
The Lockport DMV will not open until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Niagara County Clerk Joseph a. Jastrzemski announced Monday. The delayed start is due to employee training requirements.
“Our staff is required to undergo some emergency preparation training that will take place at the county’s Public Safety Training Facility this week,” said Jastrzemski. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Jastrzemski said the county did not accept any appointments for these times in anticipation of the training, so only those who planned on walking in without an appointment will be impacted.
“I still encourage people to make appointments to secure your slot, but if you plan on walking in, please be mindful of these delayed openings,” he said.
Tips to avoid puppy scams
The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is reminding the public to be on the lookout for pet scams after the SPCA Serving Erie County warned there is a puppy scam making the rounds on social media.
In the case reported by the SPCA, an imposter Facebook page is claiming to represent them and request down payments on golden retriever puppies.
According to information gathered from BBB Scam Tracker, those who fell victim to pet scams in 2022 lost an average of $850, with overall losses totaling more than a million dollars.
Pet scams also made up 18.8% of online purchase fraud from January to September of 2022.
Scammers typically lure buyers to their website after an online search, social media advertisement, email, or text message.
The website’s names and photos are often convincing. The fake websites, usually registered outside of North America, appear and vanish quickly making them difficult to track.
The scammers will request payment via credit card, payment app, or gift cards.
“At the SPCA, we encourage people to refrain from any kind of remote payment when a live puppy is not physically present in front of us, actually seen and held by a potential buyer,” says SPCA Serving Erie County Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca.
If you are the victim of a puppy scam, contact reportfraud.ftc.gov to file a complaint online or call 877-FTC-Help.
