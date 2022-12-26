Red Cross blood drives
American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates by Jan. 2 may receive a new, long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while the supply lasts.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Through the end of this month, these Red Cross blood drives also are scheduled in Niagara County:
• Today, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youngstown fire hall, 625 3rd St.
• Dec. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
Aquarium hosting activities this week
The Aquarium of Niagara is offering festive, family-friendly post-holiday activities this week.
All activities are included with general admission, and visitors who donate a new winter weather accessory to help Western New Yorkers in need can save $5 off regular admission prices.
Special Activities Include: Festive themed animal feedings, presentations, and shows; Snowshoeing & winter birding demonstrations; Arts-and-crafts; Special guests from noon - 3 p.m. daily.
Today: Juggler Nels Ross; Hawk Creek Wildlife Center
Wednesday: Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum; Siberian Husky Club of the Niagara Frontier
Thursday: Airbrush Tattoos
Friday: Performers Richie Derwald & Nels Ross
Saturday: Meet & Greet with the Snow Queen, Snow Princess, and Reindeer Prince from Disney’s Frozen
A special “Noon Year’s Eve” sea lion high ball demonstration at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The aquarium is staying open an extra hour for the duration of the celebration.
