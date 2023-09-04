Upcoming local road closures announced
Upcoming local road closures across the county to accommodate three culvert replacement projects bid by one project, were announced Wednesday.
The affected roads are:
• In Porter, Ransomville Road between Balmer and Moore roads, beginning Oct. 2. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.
• In Wilson, Chestnut Road between North and Beebe roads, starting Sept. 5. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.
• In Lockport, Beattie Avenue between Collins Drive and Dysinger Road, starting Sept. 18. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.
Message boards are to be set up one week prior to each road closing and detour signs will be posted, according to legislator Will Collins, chair of the county legislature’s infrastructure committee.
County e-waste collection Sept. 16
An electronics recycling drop-off site will be open at Fashion Outlets, 1900 Military Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16.
The site is a joint endeavor of Niagara County and Sunnking and all county residents are eligible to deposit old computers, televisions, gaming devices and other household electronics at no cost. Advance registration is required. To get your ticket and choose your drop-off time, go to https://www.sunnking.com/events/niagara-falls-09-16-23.
A list of all acceptable items has been posted at that website.
Upcoming Red Cross blood drives
American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of September will receive a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice. Donations in honor of 9/11 are encouraged.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming in Niagara County:
• Sept. 12, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport
• Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Niagara University, Gallagher Center
• Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Niagara University, Gallagher Center
• Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive
• Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga Drive
• Sept. 25, 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main St
• Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youngstown fire hall, 625 3rd St
• Sept. 27, noon to 5 p.m. at the Gratwick Hose Company hall, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda
• Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.