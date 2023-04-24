In the village of Medina, spring means Arbor Day.
Arbor Day, observed nationally on the last Friday of April, this year falls on April 28. Medina’s observance will be held on the east end of Frank Street near West Avenue, beginning about 10 a.m. The celebration will include second- and third-grade students and the Oak Orchard Glee Club.
Forty-six trees are being planted by the village Department of Public Works this year, along Frank and William streets, West Avenue, in Butts and State Street parks and Boxwood Cemetery, according to Kathy Blackburn, Tree Board chair. The board's focus has been on main arteries and the central business district, parks and high-need residential areas.
“Each year we gain ground in our efforts to reforest the community,” Blackburn said. “Forty-six trees is an excellent planting. That said, we removed nearly 50 old and dying trees this year, so we’re nowhere near running out of annual planting that needs to be done.”
Arbor Day 2023 will mark the 16th year that Medina’s urban forestry program has been a participant in the Tree City USA program of the National Arbor Day Foundation.
Medina’s municipal tree ordinance and Arbor Day celebration have been a model for other communities looking to establish a board and planting program. The village receives multiple inquiries for assistance and advice every year from municipalities across the state, according to Christopher Busch, municipal forestry coordinator.
The village maintains a policy of diversity in its urban forest plantings. Species to be planted this year include American Hornbeam, Pagoda dogwood, Gingko, Sweetgum, Tupelo, London Plane sycamore, Sargent cherry, Northern pin oak, and varieties of Elm and Maple.
The Tree Board organizes an annual fund drive, "Community Releaf," and accepts donations year-round to accomplish new tree plantings.
