Asked by her mother since she was three years old what she wanted to be when she grew up, little Amy Marie Beechler always replied, ‘a firefighter, a doctor and a ballerina.’
“And that's pretty much exactly what I did, except instead of the doctor, I went into paramedics,” Beechler said on Friday, when she was introduced as one of six new Lockport firefighters by Fire Chief Patrick Brady.
Beechler becomes the first female Lockport firefighter in the paid department's 107-year history. Others hired with her on March 1 are Hunter Bogosian, Nathan Daigler, Justin Desabrais, Tyler Harrington and John Roessler.
“It's an honor, but there's five guys who got hired with me and deserve recognition, too. We all earned our right to be here,” the modest Beechler said Friday, in response to the individual attention she was getting.
Others attending a brief press conference at the fire department on Friday afternoon included Mayor Michelle Roman.
“The City of Lockport is proud to have our new batch of firefighter recruits join our ranks,” Roman said.
“We are especially excited to have our first woman be part of the Lockport Fire Department, providing this vital service to our community.”
History aside, Brady said the Lancaster native Beechler brings a wealth of experience and skill to the department gained through her time spent as paid firefighter in Virginia.
“With her previous experience and training, Amy has achieved national certifications in most areas of fire service and will not need to attend the State Fire Academy,” Brady said.
“Instead, she will be receiving her job assignment and will begin serving the community almost immediately.”
A Niagara-Wheatfield graduate, Daigler's an advanced-EMT currently enrolled in a paramedic program at Erie Community College. He's had past experience as a volunteer firefighter with the Sanborn Fire Company and looks forward to attending the state Academy of Fire Science later this year, after graduating from his paramedic program.
Roessler, a Royalton-Hartland graduate, is also a life-long Niagara County resident. An advanced-EMT and past member of the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company, Roessler will leave for fire academy training shortly, where he will train for 11 weeks.
Harrington, also a Roy-Hart graduate, has had experience with both the Gasport Chemical Hose Company and Medina Fire Department, and has already graduated from the state fire academy, meaning he will be assigned to a platoon almost immediately, Brady said.
Bogosian is a Silver Creek High School graduate and brings experience working with the Sunset Bay Volunteer Fire Company. Bogosian is also finishing up his local training and will receive his platoon assignment shortly, the chief said.
Desabrais, a Niagara Falls native and NFHS graduate, has had previous firefighting experience in Tennessee before returning to Niagara County. He has national certifications in most areas of the fire service and will not need to attend the state fire academy. Desabrais is an advanced EMT with experience at Frontier and Middleport fire companies.
Beechler said she looks forward to the days ahead with the department, along with the other five new hires.
“We've gotten to know each other a lot better the last couple of weeks —cut'n up and joking around, messaging back and forth and helping each other,” she said.
“Everyone's been really nice and welcoming. I didn't expect anything else, other than this.”
