New York’s criminal gun laws were recently amended in an “emergency” legislative session. Among the many changes to the law, I wish to discuss two. First, the definition of “rifle” in the penal law was changed. “Rifle,” for the purpose of many criminal statutes, didn’t used to include historical weapons like muzzle loaders. Now it does. The law was specifically changed so muzzle loaders, flintlock rifles, and black powder rifles are considered “rifles” under the criminal law. Second, the law made it a felony to possess any firearm, rifle or shotgun in a “sensitive location,” including all public parks.
The obvious effect of these two changes to the criminal law is that it is now a felony to possess a muzzle loading rifle, flintlock rifle, or black powder rifle at a public park. This includes Fort Niagara State Park and numerous other parks around the state where historical reenactments of military battles take place regularly. At Fort Niagara volunteers dressed in period clothing and outfitted with period equipment, like muzzle loaders, educate visitors throughout the year. Several large-scale reenactments, complete with the firing of cannons and muzzle loaders loaded with blanks, are staged each year. Now, under the clear language of the new law, the participants in these events and educational opportunities would be committing felonies.
However, according to a recent report in the Buffalo News, when questioned about the changes to the law and their effect on these types of events, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office responded by stating that “These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur.” Since then, I have been asked, as District Attorney, if I intend to prosecute individuals who bring muzzle loaders to Fort Niagara for the purpose of participating in historical reenactments.
Is this how the law is supposed to work? The legislature passes a law that makes unobjectionable conduct a crime. The Governor who just signed the law then publicly denies that the very conduct prohibited in the law is illegal. Citizens are left to contact local law enforcement officials personally, to see whether or not they will be arrested and prosecuted for felonies as defined in the law. Clearly it is not.
One of the bedrock principles of criminal law is that everyone should be on notice as to what conduct constitutes a crime. There shouldn’t be any surprises. If the Governor’s office doesn’t even know that the law she signed now makes it a felony to have a musket at a park, how would anyone in the public be expected to know? A second bedrock principle of criminal law is that only the conduct that we, as a society, determine is so far out of bounds that someone who commits it should be punished, should constitute a crime, much less a felony. I don’t think anyone believes that possessing a muzzle loader during a historical reenactment should be a felony, subjecting someone to up to four years in prison.
Finally, local DAs, sheriffs, and police chiefs shouldn’t be forced into becoming mini-lawmakers, deciding on an ad hoc basis whether or not portions of a law will be enforced in their jurisdiction. They shouldn’t have to determine which pieces of a law should actually apply, and which pieces shouldn’t because there is no way a rational legislature could have meant it. That is a recipe for the breakdown of the entire system of law.
Unfortunately, this is what happens when legislation is rushed through on a timetable set by news cycles and political calendars. By the time a piece of legislation is passed and becomes the law of the land, it should have been carefully and thoroughly vetted and considered. The Governor had no issue calling an emergency legislative session to rush this obviously unconsidered piece of legislation through. She should call another emergency session to fix it.
