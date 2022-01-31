A snaking Congressional district?

The 27th Congressional District, served by Congressman Chris Jacobs, (R-Buffalo) would be eliminated by the new redistricting proposed by the New York Legislature, if enacted.
In its place will be the 24th Congressional District, running from Lewiston, NY, avoiding Niagara Falls and Buffalo, eastward along Lake Ontario, then south around Rochester before continuing back north to the border and coming to rest near Watertown, avoiding Syracuse.
The new maps, released late Sunday, could lead to Democrats picking up as many as three House seats and Republicans losing potentially four in the 2022 election.
Currently, Republicans hold 8 of New York's 27 seats in Congress.
Despite the party’s gains, the new map gathered some criticism from Democrat County Chair Chris Borgatti.
“I will say that just the way the district is drawn, it’s clear they don’t want a challenge to him (Jacobs), there’s no avenue for that. It’s pretty clear this district was drawn a red district, no semblance of purple from what I’ve heard,” Borgatti said. “You got to look at it this way, people in office are going to try to preserve power. That’s the incentive of being in office and they have to draw a certain amount of districts. That’s what has led to how politicized our country has become. Because we are creating blue districts and red districts without much competition in each of them. So we get less and less democracy.”
Otherwise Borgatti said that Jacobs, or whoever takes his seat now or ten years from now, will have “a lot more mouths to feed” and noted that there are a ton of relationships which he’ll have to create with different county legislatures and local towns than before. The end result, Borgatti doesn’t know, but he said, “it makes it harder and harder to get things done. … How do you hear the needs of the people that way?”
Richard Andres, Republican County chair, did not look at the issue the same.
“It’s a reconfigured district, but you have the same population as any district,” Andres said. “That’s going to be consistent throughout whether it’s Jacobs or anyone else. … We have a great relationships with the Congressman and we’re certain he’ll be very attentive to Niagara County.”
Andres said traveling could be tough, but Jacobs lives near here, and the 27th District has been a large district already. He said, ultimately, Jacobs should be able to handle the additional counties.
Kory Schuler, executive director of Niagara USA, said issues like agriculture, rural broadband and the border were all important to Niagara County, and currently they are issues that need to be fought for in Congress. However, he also wondered if such a large district could be enacted legally.
“The law calls for districts to be compact or to make sense, whether the district falls into that category, I guess that would be decided in a legal challenge,” Schuler said. “That’s a long district, a long snaking district from Lewiston up to Watertown. I don’t know if anyone is planning a legal challenge, but I don’t know if that meets the definition of a compact district. From the Chamber’s standpoint, we have to work with whoever’s in the district, what they need to understand is the issues important to Niagara County.”
From another point of view, Jim Bittner, a former president of the Niagara County Farm Bureau said that the changed district is not as big of an issue in his world.
“We have more in common with this (proposed) district than if they combined parts of Buffalo or Rochester,” Bittner said. “Agriculture across that whole district is all on the same page, so there’s no real issues there. … in agriculture there’s really no difference as far as that goes."
Bittner also noted that every 10 years this happens where the majority party fixes the lines to their own interest.
“The fact of the matter is they all did it. You wish somewhere we’d program a computer to start on one side of the state and just start drawing lines until they run out of people,” he said. “There’s no way human beings are going to do this without being biased and the degree of bias has gotten worse and worse. But I don’t know what to do about it.”
Jacobs has said he will be running for the 24th Congressional District should the new redistricting go into law, as expected, in a press document released Monday.
Jacobs responded to questions from the US&J in an email.
“I have been honored to represent Niagara County for the past two years in the House of Representatives, and in-part my decision to run in NY-24 is to continue our work on the important issues facing the county,” Jacobs said. “Whether its battling lake shore flooding, supporting the county’s many agricultural producers, or expanding broadband access, I will continue to represent Niagara County with the same dedication and attention in the 118th Congress as I have in the 116th and the 117th.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
