In 2017, Amanda Alexander, a Republican, failed to defeat 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott, then a Democrat, for the GOP nomination, resulting in Abbott ultimately winning a second term on the Common Council.
This year, Alexander is running with the Democratic party backing and Abbott is seeking reelection as a registered Republican.
Alexander, who served on the council in 2008 and 2009, is presenting herself as a new perspective on issues such as Cazenovia Recovery System’s proposal to develop 360 Davison Road and the arbitration ruling requiring the city to significantly increase fire department staffing.
Alexander said she viewed the recently-enacted, six-month moratorium on development of 360 Davison Road as the council “postponing” action on Cazenovia’s proposal to construct a residential treatment facility and low-income apartment complex. “If I am put in a position of voting on this, I’m planning to represent my constituents,” Alexander said, noting most residents in the area have vocally opposed the proposal.
Abbott defended the moratorium, saying the property’s current zoning does not allow for any type of residential development. “We need to rezone and update our (comprehensive) plan,” Abbott said.
Similarly, both said they supported Mayor Michelle Roman’s decision to appeal an arbitration ruling that requires the city to increase Lockport Fire Department’s minimum staffing from six to nine firefighters. Finance Director Scott Schrader has said complying with the ruling would increase the city’s tax rate by 10 percent.
However, they offered different visions for complying with the ruling, should the city lose its latest appeal.
“I’m in favor of increased manning at the fire department, but I think we need to sit down with the firefighters and work on a plan,” Alexander said. “Part of that plan has to include bringing back our ambulance service.”
Abbott said the fire department’s ambulance service was “historically unsuccessful” at covering the costs of the extra firefighters.
“If we’re adding services for the sake of reducing the cost of firemen, someone will have to show me how that’s possible,” Abbott said.
Abbott added LFD “generated tons of overtime” when operating its ambulance service.
“We need a comprehensive analysis of the costs of that program,” Abbott said.
Alexander said she would push the city to expand options for paying bills online, more aggressively pursue anti-zombie house programs and eliminate the time limit for public speakers at Common Council meetings. She also accused current council-members of ignoring residents, saying they disregarded pubic sentiment when they voted to set this year’s Independence Day fireworks near downtown, rather than Outwater Park.
“They voted to have it downtown, and there was not a single person who spoke for having it downtown,” Alexander said.
Abbott said the city departments should try to operate more efficiently, such as by reducing overtime and pursuing shared services agreements. Abbott added the city police union should agree to consolidating Lockport police dispatch with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, calling the separate dispatch centers “redundancy in services.”
“We can offer a superior product to the people who live in the community,” Abbott said of dispatch.
Abbott also argued the city’s finances have improved dramatically since he was elected in 2015, noting the city’s credit rating has been repeatedly upgraded since the 2014 fiscal crisis.
“What we need to do right now is continue with the experience and the experienced leaders. I don’t believe now is the time to switch to leaders who are lacking experience in those areas,” Abbott said, adding the firefighter arbitration ruling amounts to another “financial crisis” facing the city.
Richard E. Abbott
Address: 93 Lewis St
Age: 67
Occupation: People, Inc. physical plant safety coordinator; retired senior sanitarian for the New York State Department of Health
Prior elected office: Two terms on Common Council
Ballot lines: Republican, Independence, Conversation and Green
Amanda Alexander
Address: 30 Cave St.
Age: 58
Occupation: secretary for facilities department of Lockport City School District
Prior elected office: served as 2nd Ward alderwoman from 2008 to 2009
Ballot line: Democratic party
