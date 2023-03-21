Mayor Michelle Roman said she is currently waiting on officials from Catholic Health to say whether they will staff the Eastern Niagara Hospital after its closing on June 17, or would cooperate with her in asking New York State Department of Health for a waiver to allow the Ambulatory Center to take in patients brought by ambulance.
Roman and county official met with ENH on Monday, but found no solution to the hospital’s closure, or what to do about a lack of emergency room treatment in the county’s eastern towns and the City of Lockport.
"We care about our community and we're trying to intercede or facilitate a solution," Roman said.
The news of the hospital’s closing comes while Catholic Health’s Lockport Memorial Hospital is still under construction. PR spokesperson Joanne Cavanaugh said that the hospital’s completion is expected in September, but there never was a written agreement between the ENH and Catholic Health, that stated that there would be a “seamless transition” between ENH’s closing and LMH’s opening.
Cavanaugh pointed out in a press document she’d released that Catholic Health entered into a limited management agreement to help ENH with areas such as “information technology, human resources and purchasing” but that was not an agreement that would keep the hospital’s operations running until the expected date of Lockport Memorial Hospital’s opening.
It was also found through the US&J’s archives that the date of LMH’s opening date was changed since its inception. From February to July 2022, Catholic Health had predicted that the the hospital would be “up and running” by early 2023. That date changed by January in 2022 when it was expected in the spring of 2023. By March the prediction was completion by mid 2023 and in May to October of 2022 the date was pushed from summer to late summer and now to the beginning of fall in 2023.
Cavanaugh said she could not comment on that timeline or what obstacles had led to the progression of predictions on these dates.
In the meantime Marc Shurtz, CEO of Orleans Community Health, responded to the news of ENH’s closing by saying, “I think we were all equally surprised when we saw the troubling report that the Lockport community would be faced with a gap from the period when Eastern Niagara hospital closes and the future centers opens.”
Shurtz said that Medina Memorial Hospital will be the closet hospital when ENH closes.
“We’ll do everything we can to make sure we’re continuing to provide the best possible care,” he said.
Also, CJ Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital president will serve as a guest speaker at the Town of Newfane’s Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. tonight.
According to Facebook post from the Town of Newfane, Urlaub and Carolyn Moore, director of Public Relations & Community Affairs, would “provide an overview of the new hospital Catholic Health is constructing in Lockport,” at the meeting.
-Correspondent Virginia Kropf contributed to this report.
