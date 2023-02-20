MEDINA – Orleans County’s American Legion family, which includes American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, welcomed members and officers of the Eighth District to the Department Officers’ Testimonial dinner Feb. 15 at Junior Wilson Sportsmen’s Club.
Guests included: David R. Riley Sr. of Rome, New York American Legion Department commander; Nancy Babis of Lockport, Auxiliary Department president; Timothy Van Patten II of East Amherst, Sons of the Legion New York State Detachment commander; Henry Link of Portland, Eighth District commander; Charles Eberhardt of Holley, Orleans County commander; James Bojanowski of Orchard Park, Seventh- and Eighth-District vice commander; Cathy Fox, Orleans County Auxiliary president; Sue Williams of Salamanca, Eighth District Auxiliary president; and Diman Smith, Eighth District SAL Detachment commander.
Also in attendance were Skip Draper of Medina, representing the Orleans County Legislature and state Sen. Rob Ortt; and Barry Flansburg of Barre, representing state Assembly member Steve Hawley.
Each of the guests spoke about their dedication to the Legion organization and shared their reason for believing in its mission.
Nancy Babis, a 62-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, is passionate about Honor Flight and devotes her time to raising money for the project.
“It’s my mission to put as many soldiers as I can on a plane to visit Washington, D.C., and see their memorial,” she said. “I’ve been on one and I’m going again in June on a special Honor Flight for Purple Heart recipients. I’m looking for any Purple Heart veteran from any war."
Babis' contacts are Nyalapresident@gmail.com and 716-628-3797.
Purple Heart recipients can also fill out an application by logging on to www.buffaloniagarahonorflight.org.
Babis said that in 2022, 21,800 veterans were sent to Washington on Honor flights. Another 40,000 or so are on a waiting list to go. World War II veterans get priority, but a member of any war can apply to go on a flight.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation to Honor Flight can send a check to American Legion Auxiliary Department of NY, 1580 Columbia Turnpike, Building 1, Suite 3, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033.
Babis also noted that American Legion membership in Orleans County is at 76 percent, and 11 more members are needed to fill the quota.
In his speech, Sons of American Legion's Van Patten II said seven new SAL groups were started in New York state last year. He is dedicated to SAL’s mission of giving out American flags to as many people as possible. As SAL’s historian, he recently submitted his history report at the national convention and came home with a first place citation.
Van Patten shared that $2.7 million has been donated from the New York state Detachment to fight for legislation to assure veterans’ benefits. An active member of the Civil Air Patrol, Van Patten said the majority of search and rescue missions in the United States involve the Civil Air Patrol. A dedicated effort of CAP is to encourage young cadets to learn to fly, so that they may help ease the pilot shortage in the United States.
Riley, as New York State Department commander, has a lengthy list of credentials. He retired from the military as a staff sergeant E5, and his medals include the Air Force’s Good Conduct Medal and New York State Medal of Merit. He has held Legion leadership posts at the local, district and national levels. He currently instructs at the Legion's Family College. He is retired after 39-1/2 years as a corrections officer.
Riley said his reasons for belonging to American Legion include the wonderful programs it offers and “because I have a right to.”
“What I get out of it are great friendships and the satisfaction knowing we have accomplished something; the satisfaction we are helping a veteran by getting legislation passed; the satisfaction of seeing a veteran being helped by a service officer; seeing improvement in healthcare for women veterans; putting flags in a cemetery; and the excitement of a crowd when we march by in a parade,” Riley said.
He said he also gets satisfaction when he mentors someone or signs up a new member.
“When the community sees the good we do, we will grow,” he said.
Touching on the epidemic of suicide among veterans — the rate is 50% higher than the national average — Riley said American Legion is trying to find resources to combat that. The national suicide helpline number is 9-8-8.
Prior to the dinner program, the guests spent the day touring Orleans County; destinations included Lake Ontario, Mount Albion Cemetery and Oak Orchard Lighthouse.
