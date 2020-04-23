With just more than two months left of Appeal 2020, Catholic Charities says its annual campaign has tipped past the halfway mark. To date, the Appeal has raised $5,201,665.90, which is 52% of the $10 million goal.
Over the past month, the Appeal has recorded an additional $2 million in donations from 8,000 donors.
The annual Appeal helps fund Catholic Charities’ 51 programs and services across dozens of sites in Western New York, along with a number of programs and ministries through the Fund for the Faith.
“We realize that these are unprecedented times in our community and beyond, so we are especially grateful to reach the halfway mark for the Appeal 2020 goal,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities’ president and chief executive officer. “At the same time, we are seeing and responding to the needs of our neighbors during this COVID-19 pandemic. To continue to meet these needs, though, we rely on the annual Appeal and we are looking to the Western New York community to help us achieve our goal.”
In just five weeks since March 16 – amid the pandemic – Catholic Charitiess has provided services more than 25,500 times to more than 20,400 individuals and families in need through all of its programs, including food pantries, basic emergency assistance, mental health and substance use counseling, domestic violence programs, and WIC. That five-week figure compares with a total of 160,000 people in need helped by Catholic Charities during the past year.
Rick Cronin, chair of Appeal 2020, said, “Despite the historic changes taking place across the Diocese and state, with Masses suspended and our day-to-day lives on pause, we are heartened by the many, many parishioners who have donated. We are deeply thankful for every dollar that has come in. If you have not yet given or made a pledge, there is still time. Together we can continue to accomplish great things and bring life-changing hope and healing to those most in need.”
Volunteers will continue to work to achieve the $10 million goal until the conclusion of Appeal 2020 on June 30.
Donors will have another special opportunity to show their support and think of their neighbors on Friday, May 15 during HOPE Day, the 24-hour match challenge day of giving to support the Appeal. HOPE Days in its two previous years brought a total of $923,369 to bolster and help the campaign achieve goal.
To make a donation, or for more information, contact Catholic Charities at 218-1400 or go to ccwny.org. Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
