NEWFANE — Tracy Murphy, owner of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was back in town court Tuesday and once again her case was postponed.
Murphy’s attorney James Grable secured a postponement from Newfane Judge Bruce Barnes until 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Tracy Murphy, 59, was charged with third-degree grand larceny on Aug. 2, following an incident at Asha’s that involved her holding two of her neighbor’s cattle for more than a week.
Grable said afterward that he and Murphy have been in talks with both the prosecution and the Niagara County District Attorney’s office about the case, and believe that they will be prepared for its progression next month. Grable added that he doesn’t feel that this case will reach a grand jury.
Grable also said that the whole ordeal has been stressful for Asha’s owner.
“Murphy is a good person, and she’s holding up as best as she can,” he said. “She doesn’t think these charges should have been made against her to begin with.”
Grable declined to say what documents have been exchanged already with the District Attorney’s Office. Judge Barnes, and the Assistant District Attorney present, John Philipps Jr., declined to comment.
Murphy was charged for an incident that occurred on her property in July when she came into the possession of two cattle that belonged to nearby farmer Scott Gregson. After Murphy was arrested, the cattle were returned to Gregson, who declined to press charges. Murphy was later released on her own recognizance.
Murphy, being a proponent of vegan lifestyles, refused to return the cattle on moral grounds, thus spurring protests outside her property which lasted for several days. Murphy’s actions were condemned by leaders from the Niagara County Farm Bureau, and other area farmers who likened her actions to modern day “cattle rustling.”
The incident also gained the attention of actor and animal rights activist Joaquin Phoenix, who praised Murphy’s actions as her showing “compassion and mercy.”
