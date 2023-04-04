In this image from video provided by the Dossier Center, a London-based investigative group funded by Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Gleb Karakulov speaks during an interview in Turkey in December 2022. Karakulov, who was responsible for setting up secure communications for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said moral opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his fear of dying there drove him to speak out, despite the risks to himself and his family. He said he hoped to inspire other Russians to speak out also. “Our President has become a war criminal,” he said. “It is time to end this war and stop being silent.” (Dossier Center via AP)