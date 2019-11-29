Art exhibition set for Lockport coffee house

The Lockkeeper Coffee House will open the first of many planned art exhibitions tonight, kicking off with an opening reception for "Works on Canvas by Veronica Compton."
Compton is a Lockport-based artist with an abstract style, according to a press release from the Lockkeeper. It described Compton's work as "colorful" and said that it radiates "life and energy." Compton also teaches sip and paint and greeting card classes, which she plans to offer at the cafe.
"Her mesmerizing works have subtle nuances appreciated with each new viewing," the release says. "We at the Lockkeeper feel especially grateful to have such a fine collection to boast about."
This exhibition is the first in what is expected to be a rotation of art shows at the Lockkeeper Coffee House gallery and will be on display through the end of the year. The reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. Complimentary desserts and specialty beverages inspired by Compton's art will also be available.
Compton's work will be for sale during the reception, though the exhibition can also be viewed during the Lockkeeper's regular hours, which are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The exhibitions are also available for viewing during private after-hours events, which the cafe is currently booking.
The Lockkeeper Coffee House is located at 272 East Ave., Lockport.
