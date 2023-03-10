Letters from City Hall will be mailed out on Friday, March 17 in regard to this year’s property assessments. Last year’s reassessment outraged many residents who saw their property’s assessed value doubling – and sometimes tripling – after a decade without any assessment being undertaken.
According to City Assessor Tracey Farrell, “just because your assessment is increasing, it doesn’t mean your taxes are also increasing.”
To put things in perspective, Farrell said that the data from last year’s reassessment showed that the city’s equalization rate was 65%, or that all of the accumulated properties in Lockport were being assessed at 65% of their value. When that was corrected, people saw their homes suddenly increased in value and taxed at that value, as well.
Farrell noted, however, that because the entire city was at 65%, the tax rate actually went down after the assessment when the true value of properties in the found. The formula for figuring out the amount of increasing taxes is to divide the increase in tax levy decided upon by the City, by the total value of properties in the city. That figure multiplied by a household’s assessed value will show how much that property’s taxes will be raised or lowered.
Currently, Farrell said that houses are still being bought and sold at approximately 10% higher than the assessed value of the homes. This information was calculated by the state and verified by a financial firm called GAR Associates, that the City employs to provide expertise to the process. The estimated value of the city’s accumulated properties, or equalization rate, is at 90% what it should be assessed at.
For the next month, Farrell’s office will review that estimate. They also encourage residents to mail in applications if they disagree with their assessment once they get their letter. Applications should include sale prices of comparable homes bought in the resident’s neighborhood, as well as photos of their home.
“If absolutely necessary, they can make an appointment with us to visit their homes to show what they believe justifies a lower assessment,” Farrell said.
About 3/4 of the residents will be affected by the assessment, which will be a yearly process, but everyone in the city will get a letter. After the letter is mailed out, residents will have until April 14 to submit their application. By May 1, the City will send the roll to the state.
Farrell noted that while a yearly assessment is a lot of work, the process is not longer starting at ground zero.
“We can build upon the information achieved last year,” she said. “And improve on the rate from last year.”
