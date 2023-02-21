The Village of Barker Hall Office will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24. According to Village Clerk Amanda Detschner, there is a staffing issue for those two days due to a deputy clerk leaving the Village Office in January.
Currently the Village is seeking to hire a part-time deputy clerk-treasurer for 12 hours a week. The position is dependent on residence in either Niagara or Orleans County and applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2023.
More information can be found at the website www.villageofbarker.org.
