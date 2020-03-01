The Lockport Family YMCA is seeking the community’s support of its annual Theme Basket Event taking place Friday through March 16 at 5833 Snyder Drive branch in Lockport.
More than 50 theme and specialty baskets will be available. Premium items include a football signed by Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer, a 50-inch smart television, gift card tree valued at $150, five tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game, and a one-year YMCA family membership.
Raffle ticket prices vary by item:
• General theme baskets: $5 per sheet (25 tickets) or $20 for 5 sheets (125 tickets)
• Premium items: $10 for 3 tickets or $20 for 8 tickets
The raffle is open to the public and tickets will be available for purchase at the branch March 6-16. Winners will be drawn on March 16 and need not be present to win.
Proceeds raised through this event support the Y’s charitable mission to serve all, regardless of ability to pay. In 2019, the Lockport Family YMCA provided more than $218,000 in financial assistance, making it possible for more than 540 families in need to take part in and benefit from programs such as before and after school childcare and summer camp.
Theme basket and monetary donations are gratefully accepted. For more information visit or call the Lockport Family YMCA at 434-8887. To learn more about the YMCA’s Annual Campaign or to donate, visit YMCABN.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.