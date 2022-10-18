MIDDLEPORT — Brian Belson, the Village of Middleport’s interim code enforcement officer and building inspector, has been appointed to the post permanently on a part-time basis. The village board’s Monday night vote was unanimous.
Earlier this month, Belson, who also is the Town of Lockport’s full-time code enforcement officer and building inspector, began covering Middleport on an interim basis following Michael Klock’s resignation for personal reasons.
The village board considered applications from Belson and Timothy Masters, code enforcement officer and building inspector for the Town of Lewiston and the Village of Williamsville, before voting to hire Belson.
Belson held the Middleport post prior to Klock and has experience working in the village, according to Mayor Richard Westcott.
One of the current issues that Belson is working on was brought up at the board’s business meeting. The board voted to declare 28 Vernon St. a public nuisance, due to a large amount of debris in the front yard that the owner failed to remove upon several requests; and authorized hiring Niagara Removal Services to haul the debris from the front yard to an existing pile in the back yard.
“Once we contact Niagara Removal about this, then hopefully they can get a crew to come out and do this in the next few weeks,” Westcott said.
