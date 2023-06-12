Pamela Dias, the mother of Ajike Owens, left, attorney Ben Crump and Africa Owens leave after the funeral for Owens on Monday at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, Fla. Owens was fatally shot by her neighbor Susan Lorincz when she went to Lorincz's door. Lorincz was arrested and charged in the shooting. (AP Photo/ Alan Youngblood)