Metro Nashville Council member Zulfat Suara, left, and State Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, right, escort State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, center, back to the House chamber Monday in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who was expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House over his role in a gun-control protest on the House floor, was reinstated after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature.