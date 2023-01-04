The financial cost of the Christmas weekend blizzard was roughly double that of the snowstorm experienced earlier in November, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
Different highlights of the storm included a sinkhole on Vine Street that a city vehicle fell into, as well as a family on their way to grandmother’s house for the holiday spending their Christmas Eve in the city hall warming center.
“Over that weekend, firefighters responded to 47 calls for service in 48 hours of service,” Roman said, and noted one of those calls was for a fire on Ohio Street, that was ultimately contained.
“For the Highways, Parks and Water Distribution, they worked 1,221 hours,” Roman said. “Our director, (Clayton Dimmick) worked 74 hours himself.”
About $24,000 was spent on salt, Roman said, compared to the $12,000 spent in the past storm of November. She also said that all other costs pertaining to each weather-event were approximately double for the Christmas storm, as opposed to the last snowstorm in November.
“Fuel costs were about $5,500 (for the Christmas blizzard),” she continued. “Parts and repairs for things broken during the storm was $5,000.”
Roman noted that these costs did not include the amount of preparations made by the city departments, which included getting diesel fuel, testing generators and setting up the plows.
During the storm, Roman said there was also support countywide for Lockport, particularly from places like the Shawnee Snow Chiefs Snowmobile Club, Olcott Fire Department and Barker Volunteer Fire Department for donating snowmobiles and a UTV to get through the snow to people in need of help, as well as ambulances.
Eventually the travel ban was lifted to allow for deliveries to the Water Filtration Plant to continue to provide clean water to the residents.
Roman also noted that the Lockport Fire Department’s recent victory in getting back ambulance service duties for the municipality was justified by the amount of work that the department, as well as that of volunteer companies and commercial ambulance entities, had to put in to keep the city safe during a calamity such as this one.
“I think this storm was just an indication of why that was critical,” Roman said of the vote to return LFD to ambulance duty.
“The ambulance companies that had to come out of town, some were unable to get here because of transportation issues,” she continued. “Us being able to respond directly to our communities is going to be a game changer.”
