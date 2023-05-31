The annual Boater Safety Course backed by state Assembly Member Mike Norris will be held June 13 and June 15 at the Olcott fire hall. Advance registration is required for the two-part course that helps boaters and jet skiers obtain their mandatory safe boating certificate.
The course will be administered by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office over two evenings, 5 to 9 p.m. June 13, a Tuesday, and June 15, a Thursday. Anyone aged 10 years and older is eligible to participate, although operators of personal watercraft must be at least 14 years old and have a boating safety certificate.
The course is free but there's a $10 fee, payable to the state, for a permanent boating safety certificate (the certificate issued upon completion of the course is temporary).
To register, go to: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york/252-new-york-safe-boating-course.
For more information, contact Norris' district office at norrism@nyassembly.gov or 716-839-4691.
According to Norris: per Brianna's Law, all motorboat operators in New York state must become certified in boater safety by 2025; and the requirement is being phased in by age of the operator.
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1983, needs to obtain a boating safety certificate beginning this year. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 needs the certificate in 2024. The requirement takes effect for everyone, regardless of age, in 2025.
