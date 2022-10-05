Running a small business is no easy task. It has become an even more daunting exercise in the 2020s. Confer Plastics, like all other enterprises, has faced a pandemic and government responses to it, supply chain issues, runaway inflation, and a brewing recession of epic proportions.
That leads some people to ask me, “how do you keep from ripping your hair out?”
If you look at my mugshot with this column you know it’s an easy answer: I keep it short so I don’t.
Seriously, though, I keep a sense of preternatural calm in this wild ride by living the Boy Scout motto of “be prepared.”
I’m able to brace for whatever messes or look at potential opportunities that are coming our way in all this chaos not because I have some magic crystal ball, but because I read a lot of newspapers…three dailies and three non-trade weeklies. I consider getting ink on my hands to be one of my most important duties as a businessman and citizen. Newspapers give me 20/20 vision for taking on the 2020s.
I believe that every leader, head of household, and engaged citizen should be a Renaissance (Wo)Man, knowing a little bit — or a lot — about a wide variety of subjects. To effectively do your job and make the appropriate decisions in business (finances, capital investment, product development and marketing) and in your personal life (savings, investment, buying and the American concept of self-governance) you have to be aware of what’s happening all around our world, from your neighborhood to some far-flung foreign land. Newspapers can provide all that necessary information and analysis.
Realize, too, they are more important than ever. The global economy and modern technology have made the world a smaller place, a much faster place, and we’re all interconnected. What happens here and elsewhere will set off a domino effect that affects you personally and professionally in the short term or long term. For example, a seemingly localized outbreak of sickness in China might hold the potential to do wider damage; and a deep freeze in Texas can ultimately shut down production lines hundreds of miles away here in the New York, harming one’s job; and, when you look at everything that Russia and Ukraine have their hands in, their ongoing war can hurt so many supply chains in fuel, food and other markets.
There are certain nuggets like those that I read in the newspaper each night that I then share with my management team (as well as my Twitter followers) the next morning by providing links to articles found on the websites of this and other newspapers. Reading these reports is like reading the tea leaves — they lead to deeper inquiries or strengthen our ability to strategize about what we can do in the face of adversity or the glow of opportunity.
I tell people this often: Newspapers can literally make you healthy, wealthy and wise. You don’t need a fancy degree to be educated, you just need a newspaper like this one.
Chances are that you’re reading this column in ink so you know that quite well. But, given the state of affairs in the news media scene — nearly 400 newspapers have closed since the start of the pandemic — it’s imperative now, more than ever, that you spread the word. We need newspapers. We need to do everything we can to keep them alive.
So, please, use this week, Newspaper Week, to get a friend to subscribe to the print or e-edition of this paper, encourage a small business to advertise, engage a reporter or editor about things in your world, or sponsor your local “newspapers in the classroom” initiative.
As they say, knowledge is power.
Acquire it. Use it. Share it.
Bob Confer of Gasport is the president of Confer Plastics Inc. Email him at bobconfer@juno.com.
