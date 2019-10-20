What Niagara region residents have long known as Bond Lake Park will live on as Clyde L. Burmaster Park.
After a unanimous vote from the Niagara County Legislature that concluded a remembrance ceremony for Burmaster earlier this week, lawmakers resolved to fund the creation of new signs with letters large enough to be seen at least 150 feet away. Burmaster passed away earlier this year. He was 78.
"The vision, diligence, and perseverance Clyde displayed in his efforts to develop recreation and conservation areas of Bond Lake have, over time, led to the development of a full-capacity family recreation and conservation area," the resolution said.
At the ceremony, Burmaster's longtime friend Lee Simonson, extolled the life and legacy of the 26-year veteran statesman that he said words fail to fully express.
"While it's personal to me, my loss was multiplied a thousand times by the legions of people he impacted, not the least of which was his loving family, and you know how much pride he took in them," he said.
"We all admired him for his independence; we all admired him for his convictions and fighting for what he believed in; we all admired him for his fearlessness; he wasn't afraid of anyone," he continued. "We admired him for his dedication to the longstanding causes and his sense of fair play; personally I admire him for his appreciation history and wide-ranging interests; I admired him for insights, his curiosity, his experience, for always doing his homework."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.