Federal funding for local projects
Two local projects are set to receive funding through a package of federal funding bills investing in American families, communities, and economic growth. The legislation (H.R. 8294) includes nearly $17.2 million requested by Higgins for Western New York projects.
Locally, the Aquarium of Niagara will receive $695,000 for the instillation of a geothermal energy system.
In addition, the City of North Tonawanda will receive $1,500,000 for infrastructure improvements to make Twin City Memorial Highway more pedestrian and vehicle friendly, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26)
“This budgetary package is an investment in our seniors, veterans, neighborhoods, small businesses, and waterways. We look forward to seeing this funding implemented across our region in the year ahead,” Higgins said.
