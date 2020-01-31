A Buffalo man who was involved in a cocaine distribution ring with ties to Niagara Falls will spend more than 7 years in prison as a result of his conviction on charges of drug possession and intent to distribute.
Devincio K.D. James, 30, of Buffalo, was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo during a court appearance on Friday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, who handled the case, stated that between July 2017 and Sept. 29, 2017, Devincio conspired with others to distribute cocaine in the Falls area for a drug trafficking organization led by co-defendant Cesar Rivera-Figueroa.
James was a mid-level distributor of cocaine for Rivera-Figueroa. He picked up the cocaine from either Rivera-Figueroa or another co-defendant, then sold it in Niagara Falls. On Sept. 29, 2017, James was arrested inside his residence at 1080 99th Street in Niagara Falls. Investigators searched the residence and recovered approximately $29,260 in U.S. currency; a loaded 20-gauge shotgun; 23 live 20-gauge shotgun shells and five digital scales.
A total of 12 defendants were charged and convicted in this case. James is the seventh defendant to be sentenced.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Safe Streets Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert; the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito; the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major James Hall, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Timothy Howard.
