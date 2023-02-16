SELF CARE
Diabetes management series
NORTH TONAWANDA — A free diabetes self-management workshop series will be presented by the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division on six Thursdays beginning March 30. The weekly classes will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon at North Tonawanda Public Library.
The series is designed to improve an individual's A1C and reduce complications associated with diabetes. Both the physical and emotional aspects of diabetes management are addressed. Workshop topics include food choices, physical activity, and coping skills to maintain nutrition and a healthy weight. Attendance at all sessions is recommended for optimal outcomes.
Individuals with diabetes and caregivers of persons with diabetes are welcome. To register, call Stacy Knott, nursing operations manager, at (716) 278-1900.
To see how participation in the workshops can improve diabetes management, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3d9ty8me.
Support groups meeting
Support groups organized by the Mental Health Association in Niagara County are meeting at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
Depression & Anxiety group meets every first and third Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) group meets every first and third Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Mental Wellness group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Peer Support group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Suicide Survivors group meets at Niagara County Community College, Building E, Room 106, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Cancelations are posted on Facebook.
For more information, contact Chris Warden at 716-425-1458 or cwarden@mhanc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.