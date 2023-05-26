NEXT WEEK
Battle of Gettysburg explained
MEDINA — The Battle of Gettysburg was “the greatest battle ever fought on the North American continent” in the opinion of Ken Burns.
Greg Kinal will explain the strategies and timeline of this complicated battle, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, 620 West Ave. Kinal recently retired from the Pembroke school district where he was a social studies teacher. He is a frequent presenter on historical topics.
Kinal’s program is a presentation of the Medina Historical Society and is funded by a grant from the Medina Sandstone Society.
Dinner’s on Middleport UMC
MIDDLEPORT — Dinner for the community will be served at Middleport United Methodist Church, Vernon Street at Park Avenue, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meal — chicken pot pie, salad and dessert — is available dine-in or take-out style. Donations are accepted.
How to find Civil War vets’ records
The Niagara County Genealogical Society will host “Grand Army of the Republic: Researching Your Union Civil War Veterans” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Participation is free and open to the public.
The Grand Army of the Republic (1866-1956) was a veterans organization that generated records noting Civil War service, birth, marriage, death, residences, occupations, detailed biographies and even photographs. Genealogist Christine Cohen will show where and how to find these records.
For the Zoom link, email info@niagaragenealogy.org.
ONGOING
Canalway photo contest
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 18th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities.
Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Erie Canalway calendar.
Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 25.
Images will be judged in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.
Submitted images must be horizontal format and taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.
Download official contest rules and an entry form at https://eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest
