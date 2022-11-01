ONGOING
Distinguished Alumni nominations sought
The Lockport High School Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2023 Distinguished Alumni class.
Eligible nominees graduated at least 10 years ago, have demonstrated excellence in their chosen career field and have made outstanding contributions to their community. Awards may be given posthumously.
Nominators are encouraged to provide as much information as possible, in written statements and through helpful documents such as resumes or newspaper clippings.
For a nomination form, go to www.lockportschools.org/AlumniNomination
Nominations must be submitted by March 1, 2023. Mail forms only to: LHS Foundation, 250 Lincoln Ave., Lockport, NY 14094.
Since the recognition program was established in 2007, 115 LHS graduates have been identified as Distinguished Alumni.
UPCOMING
Veterans Day program for youths
The Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., will host a Veterans Day-themed educational program for children on Nov. 11. "Native American War Heroes" will commemorate the local Tuscarora Heroes who assisted Lewiston residents' escape from British and hostile Indian attack in 1813, as well as Union Army Officer Ely Parker, the Tonawanda Seneca who penned the surrender terms at Appomattox ending the U.S. Civil War. The World War II-era Navaho Code Talkers will also be highlighted.
A tour of the history center's Tuscarora Nation exhibit, crafts and games are part of the program, which will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is geared to youths aged 7 to 11 years. Advance registration is required. For fee information, and to reserve spots, call 716-434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
