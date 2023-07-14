RH library trustee election
MIDDLEPORT — Royalton Hartland Community Library has received one valid petition for membership on the library board of trustees, from Richard Crafts. His name and the names of current trustees standing for re-election — Michele Smith-Link, Keith Bond, Linda Pickreign and Diana Bragg — will be on the ballot at the board’s Monday annual meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the library, 9 Vernon St.
Gaming on tap at Roy-Hart library
MIDDLEPORT — Gaming Together: Breakout will take place in two sessions Tuesday at Royalton Hartland Community Library, 9 Vernon St. The game is: work together to solve clues and break open a box for prizes. Youths can sign up for the 2 p.m. slot or the 3 p.m. slot, or just show up. To register, call 716-735-3281 or email mdtrpt@nioga.org.
Canalway photo contest
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 18th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities.
Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Erie Canalway calendar.
Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 25.
Images will be judged in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.
Submitted images must be horizontal format and taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.
Download official contest rules and an entry form at https://eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.
