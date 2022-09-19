Fall Festival of Bands
MEDINA — The Mustang Marching Band will host the annual Fall Festival of Bands at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday night.
The show will start at 6 p.m. with the Pride of Rochester, followed by Marcus Whitman at 6:13, Hilton at 6:26, West Seneca at 6:39, Medina at 6:52, Lancaster at 7:05 and Jamestown at 7:18. The retreat and awards ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
Under new director Matthew Jaeger, the Mustang band won first place in the Small School 1 category at its first competition of the season, in Hilton, on Sept. 17. Jaeger succeeds Jim Steele, who retired in June. Jaeger’s assistant directors are Kyle Leno and Diana Baker. All are Medina High School graduates and former band members.
The band’s show this year is titled “Take It To The Skies.” Among 91 band members, 27 are seniors and 23 are rookies.
— By Virginia Kropf, contributor
Middleport Seniors meeting
Middleport Seniors will get together at the Scout House, Route 31, on Tuesday (Sept. 27); members are reminded to bring a beverage and $3 for pizza and wings, and also bring socks for the HANCI of Niagara County sock drive. Those who plan to attend the Council of Older Adults 50th anniversary luncheon at Antonio’s, Niagara Falls, on Oct. 17 should bring $3 for that.
Middleport Seniors club is open to all adults aged 55 years and older. For more information, call president Barbara Keirn at 716-735-9936.
Dinner’s on Middleport UMC
MIDDLEPORT — Sit-down dinner for the community will be served at Middleport United Methodist Church, Vernon Street and Park Avenue, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28). Dinner consists of macaroni and cheese, green beans and dessert. Take-out is available. There’s no charge but donations are accepted gratefully. All are welcome.
Talk topic: old local stoneware
LOCKPORT — “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St.
The presenters — Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger,” and David Potter, a collector of historic stoneware — will speak about the stoneware artifacts unearthed from old privies, the master artisans who made them, and what the artifacts reveal about the people who lived in Western New York in the mid- to late 19th century. Various stoneware pieces will be displayed.
According to the History Center, in the 19th century stoneware was necessary to preserve food and protect it from vermin, but their decoration made the pieces more than simply utilitarian items. Four German potter families in particular, Heiser, Mugler, Braun and Bruehl, produced decorative works of art in local stoneware.
Admission to the program is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.