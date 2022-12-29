Grigg Lewis Foundation, Inc. Offers Funding for
2023 Workership Program
Summer Employment Opportunities for College Students & College Bound Youth Residing in Eastern Niagara County or Attending a College in Niagara County.
Summer 2023 employment opportunities are awaiting Eastern Niagara County college students who are interested in gaining experience in the non-profit field. The primary focus of the Workership Program is to provide financial assistance to local college students while allowing local non-profit agencies to expand their summer programming which benefits the entire community. The student must be a resident of Eastern Niagara County, or must be enrolled or attending a college in Eastern Niagara County (Niagara University or NCCC).
Qualifying students, living or attending school in Eastern Niagara County, should apply to the non-profit agency directly. Applications are accepted by the non-profit agencies involved. While the Grigg Lewis Foundation, Inc. provides funding for the Workership Program, the Foundation does not accept or forward applications, nor does it take a role in selecting employees.
To view a list of available positions visit http://grigglewis.server284.com/workerships/ or for a hard copy list please visit the Lockport Public Library Reference Desk.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Somerset, New York will be holding their Reorganizational Meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Town Hall, 8700 Haight Road, Barker, New York. This will take the place of the meeting that would have been held on January 11, 2023.
MEDIA ADVISORY: NEW YORK STATE CANAL CORPORATION TO OFFER FOUR, FREE FIRST DAY HIKES THROUGH ‘ON THE CANALS’ EXCURSIONS
Guided Snowshoe Treks and Hikes Available as Part of New York State’s 12th Annual First Day Hikes Program
The New York State Canal Corporation is offering four, free guided hikes and snowshoe treks through “On the Canals” excursions as part of the 12th Annual First Day Hikes program – a national event encouraging folks to spend the January 1 holiday out in nature.
“On the Canals” First Day Hike excursions will be held throughout the canal corridor in Brockport, Macedon, Schuylerville, and Waterloo in partnership with local vendors including the Village of Brockport, Capt. LJ – Tomboy Adventures, Adirondack Ultra Cycling, and Canalside Experiences. Equipment will be provided, and all hikes are suitable for beginners of any age and fitness level.
The “On the Canals” First Day Hikes will kick off the winter season of “On the Canals” excursions, which runs from January 1 through March 4, and includes a wide range of activities throughout New York.
When: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Where:
Brockport – 1.5-mile guided snowshoe hike
Brockport Welcome Center at 10:00 AM
11 Water Street, Brockport
