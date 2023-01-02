Niagara Wine Trail still offering Winter Wine Pass
The Niagara Wine Trail is once again offering its Winter Wine Pass, which allows pass holders three tastes of wine at each of the 11 participating wineries, from January through March 2023. Passes are available through Thursday.
Participating Wineries:
• Bella Rose Vineyard & Winery (Lewiston)
• Black Willow Winery (Burt)
• Honeymoon Trail Winery (Lockport)
• Leonard Oakes Estate Winery (Medina)
• Long Cliff Vineyard & Winery (Sanborn)
• Mayer’s Lake Ontario Winery (Hilton)
• Schulze Vineyards & Winery (Burt)
• Victorianbourg Wine Estate (Wilson)
• Vizcarra Vineyards at Becker Farms (Gasport)
• The Winery at Marjim Manor (Appleton)
“The Winter Wine Pass is great for seasoned wine trail guests or for those who are new to our wine trail,” “Pass holders may spread their visits out from January through March, so that they can familiarize themselves with everything our wineries have to offer.”
For more information or to purchase passes, visit www.NiagaraWineTrail.org or follow the Niagara Wine Trail’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
UAW Retirees meeting
Retirees’ Chapter of Local 686 UAW will host a membership meeting at 2 p.m. today at the UAW hall on Walnut Street. The planned guest speaker is from the Niagara County Office for the Aging. BINGO gets underway at 1 p.m.
The UAW hall is closed for the holidays from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.
Retirees’ Chapter president Sal Pusateri Jr. is reminding members: the runoff elections for the international union and UAW regional director are slated for Jan. 15 and ballots have been mailed. Those who didn’t receive a ballot should call Dana Ulinski at 313-926-5640. Any voting member who needs to update their mailing address, or needs other assistance, should call 313-926-5231 or call the regional office at 716-632-1540.
Election of chapter officers — president, first and second vice presidents, recording secretary, treasurer, trustees, sergeant at arms and guide — will take place in April. Nominations will be fielded in March. First, an election committee will be elected in February.
Nicotine cessation help
Learn2QuitNY, a free,six-week text program released by the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, provides step-by-step guidance to quitting nicotine. Enroll by visiting nysmokefree.com/text.
The program includes daily texts that support weekly goals. Many texts include links to detailed information on topics such as weight gain, how to be around others who use tobacco and nicotine replacement therapy.
Quit Coaches are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com to help develop quit-plans, navigate triggers and use medications to break nicotine addiction.
