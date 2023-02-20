THURSDAY
Pantry at Solid Rock open
GASPORT — Feed My Sheep Food Pantry at Solid Rock church, 8590 Rochester Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for residents of the 14067 (Gasport) and 14105 (Middleport) ZIP code areas. Bring photo ID and proof of address and everyone in your household. If possible, bring bags for your groceries. For more information call Marilyn at 716-957-2561.
Bell X-1 history lesson
LEWISTON — "Poking through Jell-O," a look at events leading up to Capt. Charles "Chuck" Yeager's breaking of the sound barrier in a Bell X-1 aircraft 75 years ago, will be presented by Douglas DeCroix at Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St., at 7 p.m. Thursday. It's the Historical Association of Lewiston's monthly program and all are welcome. DeCroix, a frequent HAL presenter, is the executive director of Western New York Heritage, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.