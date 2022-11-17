MONDAY
Pendleton Historical Society meeting
The Pendleton Historical Society will meet at the town hall at 1 p.m. Monday. Details of the group’s upcoming Christmas party, probably lunch at a great restaurant on Dec. 19, will be shared. In addition, the society’s role in the Town of Pendleton tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 will be discussed; the plan is to make hot chocolate and sell boxes of homemade cookies, so, get your baking started! PHS vice president Janet Karnes will continue her series on memorable First Ladies of the United States, focusing on Mary Todd Lincoln.
Roy-Hart library board meeting
MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton Hartland Community Library Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 21 at the library, 9 Vernon St. The public is welcome.
TUESDAY
‘Flax to linen’ presentation
SANBORN — Jean Neff will present “Flax to Linen” during the Sanborn Area Historical Society’s membership meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the SAHS Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
UPCOMING
Wilson Senior Citizens Breakfast
WILSON — The Wilson Teachers’ Association is bringing the annual Senior Citizens Breakfast back to Wilson Central School District after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 38th such breakfast will be served on Dec. 7, beginning at 8 a.m., in the high school auditorium and cafeteria. All senior residents in the district are invited; admission is free and reservations should be made by Nov. 30 at 716-751-9341.
The breakfast, a districtwide collaborative effort of students, teachers, support staff and administration, is a show of support for senior residents’ continued support of the school district. Along with breakfast there are multiple performances by the Kindergarten classes and the middle and high school choirs and bands. Students make small gifts and door prizes that guests may take home.
Guests are asked to park in front of the high school or in the side parking lot, entering on Robert Dinse Drive just south of the high school’s main entrance.
