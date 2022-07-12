Yard waste pickup scheduled
Monthly yard waste collection will take place next week (July 18-22) in the city of Lockport.
Yard waste should be placed in open containers or paper compostable bags. Filled containers should weigh no more than 50 pounds; if a container has a solid bottom, rain water should be drained from it prior to its placement at the curb. Grass clippings will not be picked up. Large branches should be kept separate for pickup by the city chipper crew.
Yard waste is collected once a month in the city, from April through September. For more information, contact City Clerk Paul Oates at poates@lockportny.gov or 716-439-6676.
WEDNESDAY JULY 13
‘Summer Treats’ at the locks
“Summer Treats” is the theme of Storytime at the Lockport Locks, from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday July 13 on the lawn next to Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St. To register, or for more information, email Emmanuelej@epicforchildren.org or call 716-332-4133.
JULY 15
St. Paul’s church thrift sale
WILSON — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, at McChesney and Young streets, will have its annual garage sale this weekend. Two floors of tables are set up inside the air-conditioned church. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday July 15 and Saturday July 16, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday July 17.
MONDAY JULY 18
Pollinating how-to talk
Kenan Herbal Club will host a talk about pollinators for gardens by John Farfaglia, Cornell Cooperative Extension agent, at 6:30 p.m. Monday July 18 at the Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St. Admission is free. All are welcome.
Koplas Memorial Lecture
Guest lecturer Kim Alexis will present “The Battle Within,” this year’s John and Dianne Koplas Memorial Lecture, at 7 p.m. Monday July 18 at Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave. The lecture is open to all. Admission is free. The Koplas lecture series was established by family and friends of John and Dianne in cooperation with Lockport Public Library to honor the Koplases’ devotion to teaching and celebrate their lifelong passion for learning.
