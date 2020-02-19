Jerge celebrates milestone with McGuire Group

The McGuire Group’s Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga recently announced the 10-year employment anniversary of Arlene H. Jerge of North Tonawanda.
As a resident care coordinator, Jerge serves as the office manager for a 184-bed skilled nursing facility. This includes overseeing part of the federally mandated process for clinical assessments for all patients and overseeing the health care processes, outcomes, patient perceptions and organizational systems associated with the ability to provide high quality health care. She also works closely with insurance organizations for utilization management.
Prior to her appointment at Garden Gate, Jerge had worked for the organization as a unit coordinator and director of quality and education at several of its facilities.
Jerge is a graduate of North Tonawanda High School and Niagara County Community College with an associate of applied science in nursing. She began her nursing career in 1972. She is a member of the AANAC, American Association of Nurse Assessment Coordination.
Garden Gate Health Care Center provides 24-hour skilled nursing care, subacute rehabilitation, Journeys palliative care and respite/short-term services. The facility continuously receives outstanding 5 star ratings from the federal government and finished in the first quintile of NY State’s quality metric for six out of six years.
For more information, visit www.mcguiregroup.com or www.medicare.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.