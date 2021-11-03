These are tallies of live votes cast, from Oct. 23 through 9 p.m. Tuesday, in contested local elections, according to unofficial data posted late Tuesday by the Niagara County Board of Elections. Votes cast by absentee ballot are not included in the totals. Projected winners' names are bolded.
Niagara County Judge
Michael E. Benedict, 15,383
John J. Ottaviano Jr., 23,412
Niagara County Legislature
13th district, Lockport: Anita Mullane, 1,178; Richard E. Abbott, 1,525
14th district, Newfane-Somerset: Sara L. Beilein Capen, 1,072; Shawn A. Foti, 2,534
Lockport Common Council
At large: Margaret P. Lupo, 1,338; Gina N. Pasceri, 1,817
1st Ward: Paul M. Beakman Jr., 300; John D. Craig, 299
2nd Ward: Bethany R. Patterson, 364; Luke D. Kantor, 508
4th Ward: Christopher R. Toland, 287; Kathryn Fogle, 353
5th Ward: Jon D. Wiley, 335; Kristin L. Barnard, 449
Lockport Town Board (elect 2)
Syreeta S. Dean, 792; Paul M. Patterson, 869; Darlene S. DiCarlo, 2,545; Patricia Dufour, 2,408
Hartland Town Board (elect 2)
David D. Huntington, 505; Joseph A. Reed, 513; Write-in, 572
Hartland Town Justice
James L. Minner, 661; Linda L. Ark, 285
Newfane Supervisor
Troy D. Barnes, 463; John Syracuse, 1,986
Pendleton Supervisor
Joel M. Maerten, 997; Kathleen A. Saunder, 722
Pendleton Town Board (elect 2)
Jane B. Moslow, 479; Justin M. Graham, 1,385; Joseph M. Hickman, 1,224
Wilson Supervisor
Doyle H. Phillips, 1,011; Write-in, 252
Wilson Town Justice
Nancy M. Schaal Simmons, 426; Maria T. Evans, 956
