These are tallies of live votes cast, from Oct. 23 through 9 p.m. Tuesday, in contested local elections, according to unofficial data posted late Tuesday by the Niagara County Board of Elections. Votes cast by absentee ballot are not included in the totals. Projected winners' names are bolded.

Niagara County Judge

Michael E. Benedict, 15,383

John J. Ottaviano Jr., 23,412

Niagara County Legislature

13th district, Lockport: Anita Mullane, 1,178; Richard E. Abbott, 1,525

14th district, Newfane-Somerset: Sara L. Beilein Capen, 1,072; Shawn A. Foti, 2,534

Lockport Common Council

At large: Margaret P. Lupo, 1,338; Gina N. Pasceri, 1,817

1st Ward: Paul M. Beakman Jr., 300; John D. Craig, 299

2nd Ward: Bethany R. Patterson, 364; Luke D. Kantor, 508

4th Ward: Christopher R. Toland, 287; Kathryn Fogle, 353

5th Ward: Jon D. Wiley, 335; Kristin L. Barnard, 449

Lockport Town Board (elect 2)

Syreeta S. Dean, 792; Paul M. Patterson, 869; Darlene S. DiCarlo, 2,545; Patricia Dufour, 2,408

Hartland Town Board (elect 2)

David D. Huntington, 505; Joseph A. Reed, 513; Write-in, 572

Hartland Town Justice

James L. Minner, 661; Linda L. Ark, 285

Newfane Supervisor

Troy D. Barnes, 463; John Syracuse, 1,986

Pendleton Supervisor

Joel M. Maerten, 997; Kathleen A. Saunder, 722

Pendleton Town Board (elect 2)

Jane B. Moslow, 479; Justin M. Graham, 1,385; Joseph M. Hickman, 1,224

Wilson Supervisor

Doyle H. Phillips, 1,011; Write-in, 252

Wilson Town Justice

Nancy M. Schaal Simmons, 426; Maria T. Evans, 956

