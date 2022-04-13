California aims to triple electric cars sales by 2026

In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, Calif. California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. Regulations passed Tuesday, April 12, 2022 by the California Air Resources Board set a roadmap for the state to achieve California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas powered cars. The draft must go through a months-long state regulatory process and get approval from the U.S. EPA. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)