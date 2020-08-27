Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.