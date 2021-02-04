CALLERI: ‘The Parallax View’ gets a superior restoration courtesy of Criterion

The political and protest landscape being what it was in the 1970s, especially during the early part of the decade, there shouldn't be any surprise that Hollywood studio movies – when “Hollywood studio movies” was a phrase that still meant something substantive – captured and chronicled America’s cultural conversation.
Paranoia was rampant among elements of the government, within corporations, and throughout the population. Therefore, paranoia was also a thematic hallmark of motion pictures.
A number of films stand out, but perhaps the one that movie fans almost always reference is Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974, which stars Gene Hackman as a surveillance expert. Hackman’s obsessive electronic eavesdropper finds himself compelled to confront a moral dilemma when some of the recordings he’s making indicate a possible murder plot.
One film fraught with paranoia that didn’t fare well when it was first released in 1974 was “The Parallax View,” which confounded audiences deeply.
However, lately, as attitudes about personal spying have changed (do you have a doorbell camera?), political behavior has gotten uglier, and every computer keystroke leaves a trail of information, the movie has been welcomed with more and more open arms. Or should I write, eyeballs?
The Criterion Collection has now gifted fans of the school of cinematic paranoia with a good-looking 4K restoration on DVD and Blu-ray of “The Parallax View,” with extras.
This political thriller’s opening sequence is guaranteed to disrupt the devoutly desired equilibrium of unsteady acrophobics. The top of Seattle’s Space Needle is the site of a political assassination, that of a presidential candidate who’s campaigning on Independence Day.
The responsibility for the shooting becomes the story that director Alan J. Pakula and his screenwriters, David Giler and Lorenzo Semple Jr. carefully tell. Their tale, reportedly co-written by an uncredited Robert Towne of “Chinatown” fame, is a microcosm of American illusion and reality. Is it truly possible that a corporation recruits and farms out assassins as a profit-making scheme from a gleaming office building?
The killing of the presidential candidate is determined to have been carried out by a lone gunman. This decree comes down from a congressional committee. It’s here that the movie, based on a novel by Loren Singer, is essentially delivering a jaundiced glance at the Warren Commission and its report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
All of this is jammed into the intriguing opening third of what becomes a journey into a starkly winding rabbit hole for a newspaper reporter named Joseph Frady, played by Warren Beatty.
A few years after the fact, Frady is told that witnesses to the assassination at the Space Needle are themselves being killed. He’s uncertain about believing the source of the information, a former girlfriend, who is a television reporter. She’s played by Paula Prentiss, a popular and talented acting mainstay of Seventies movies.
Frady’s unsure not because he and the newswoman once dated, but because the killing of myriad witnesses seems preposterous. However, Frady is curious about the possibility of a conspiracy and cajoles his boss, a curmudgeonly veteran newshound played by Hume Cronyn, to let him scope out some known facts.
A fresh killing disturbs Frady, and the trail he follows finds him reconnecting with a number of people who were at the scene of the assassination, including one gentleman who has acquired his own serious bodyguard. The paranoia level is rising off the charts.
“The Parallax View” is the second of three films directed by Pakula that have come to be known as his “Paranoia Trilogy.” The other two are “Klute” from 1971 and “All The President’s Men” from 1976. You can readily understand why they’ve earned the paranoid sobriquet. Bad things happen to interesting people due to corporate and government malfeasance.
“Klute” and “All The President’s Men” are superb motion pictures. I wrote about the Criterion release of the former in the Gazette in October 2019, and I extensively referenced the latter here in the newspaper this past Jan. 14.
If Frady is going to find a resolution to the story that’s overtaking him and causing him to be more frightened than he’s ever been, he has to infiltrate a human engineering company called the Parallax Corporation. A short film within the film we watch with Frady is startling. We’re in “A Clockwork Orange” territory now.
“The Parallax View” delivers the goods using a form of cinematography from Gordon Willis that he’s applied in an attempt to disorient the viewer.
Utilizing anamorphic lenses, which offer an especially elongated cinemascope effect, Willis adapts a technique called “shallow focus.” This blurs much of the image while sharpening one character or event in a scene forcing our own focus to keep adapting. Our eyes are constantly moving back and forth. This framing is antagonistic, thus keeping the audience off-kilter, not unlike Frady.
Leading with Beatty, the strong acting in “The Parallax View” is top-of-the-line. You feel as if the cast received only its own dialogue pages, thus making their characters unsteady about what’s happening throughout the rest of the film; specifically in scenes in which they don’t appear.
You don’t know what people in your life are about to say. Why should characters? Director Woody Allen always shoots his movies this way. It creates believable surprise.
“The Parallax View” feels fresh and more than deserves its cult reputation as a thriller worth watching.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.