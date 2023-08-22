MEDINA — Opening his own store has become a reality for Joseph Kauffman, who celebrated the grand opening of his Car Quest outlet on Aug. 18.
Kauffman, a Middleport resident, had been working as parts man for Orleans Ford, and always wanted to be in business for himself. When the old Car Quest moved out of Medina, he saw an opportunity. He contacted Larry Schlossin, account executive for Car Quest in Buffalo, and soon plans were in the works for a new store in Medina.
Kauffman opened the doors March 13, but waited for the official ribbon cutting until all his signs and inventory were in place. The new store is at 11270 Maple Ridge Road, between Rent-a-Center and Valu.
Kauffman is joined by counter man, Arnold Huth and two drivers, John Belson and Kenneth Flickner.
Kauffman’s dad, Kurt Kauffman, said he expects to lend a hand part time after he retires from Mullane Motors, where he has been a mechanic for more than 40 years.
Car Quest is a full-fledged parts store.
Kauffman’s store is open Monday though Saturday. For more information, call 585-318-4528.
